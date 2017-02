The Honda Classic tee times, TV schedule, purse

The PGA Tour looks to escape the rainy West Coast weather it battled the last couple of weeks by heading to sunny Florida for The Honda Classic and the start of the Florida swing. Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and Justin Thomas headline the field for The Honda at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Scott, the defending champion, tees off alongside Thomas and Padraig Harrington ay 7:45 a.m. EST on the 10th tee on Thursday. Scott shot an even-par 70 in his final round last year to hold off Sergio Garcia by one.

Fowler is grouped with Daniel Berger and Hudson Swafford and starts his first round at 12:45 p.m. on the 1st tee. Teeing off one group before that trio, at 12:35 p.m., is Jimmy Walker, Brooks Koepka and Martin Kaymer.

What: The Honda Classic

Where: PGA National (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending champion: Adam Scott (nine under, 271)

Purse: $6.4 million ($1.152 1st place)

Tickets: Buy Now

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

THURSDAY TEE TIMES (EST)

1st tee

6:45 a.m.: Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Blaum, Thomas Pieters (11:45 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

6:55 a.m.: Scott Stallings, John Huh, Tim Wilkinson (11:55 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:05 a.m.: Ken Duke, Cameron Tringale, Andrew Loupe (12:05 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:15 a.m.: Cody Gribble, Emiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley (12:15 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:25 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Will McGirt, Retief Goosen (12:25 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:35 a.m.: Russell Knox, Jim Herman, Tyrrell Hatton (12:35 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:45 a.m.: Graeme McDowell, Robert Streb, Brian Gay (12:45 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:55 a.m.: Greg Chalmers, Branden Grace, Nick Watney (12:55 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:05 a.m.: John Senden, Michael Thompson, Rio Ishikawa (1:05 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:15 a.m.: Mark Wilson, Freddie Jacobson, Patrick Rodgers (1:15 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:25 a.m.: Steve Marino, Shawn Stefani, Willy Wilcox (1:25 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:35 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Brandon Hagy, Dominic Bozzelli (1:35 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

11:45 a.m.: Boo Weekley, Sung Kang, Matthew Fitzpatrick (6:45 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

11:55 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Martin Flores, Chad Collins (6:55 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:05 p.m.: Morgan Hoffmann, Soren Kjeldsen, Michael Kim (7:05 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:15 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, J.J. Henry, David Lingmerth (7:15 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:25 p.m.: Smylie Kaufman, Ernie Els, Luke Donald (7:25 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:35 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer (7:35 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:45 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler (7:45 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:55 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, John Peterson, Mark Hubbard (7:55 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:05 p.m.: Seung-Yul Noh, David Hearn, Zac Blair (8:05 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:15 p.m.: Will MacKenzie, Daniel Summerhays, Anirban Lahiri (8:15 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:25 p.m.: Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Grayson Murray (8:25 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:35 p.m.: Richy Werenski, Trey Mullinax, Stephen Gangluff (8:35 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

10th tee

6:45 a.m.: Derek Fathauer, Harold Varner III, Ollie Schniederjans (11:45 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

6:55 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Bud Cauley, Jamie Lovemark (11:55 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:05 a.m.: Ben Crane, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Whee Kim (12:05 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:15 a.m.: Fabian Gomez, Alex Cejka, Charles Howell III (12:15 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:25 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Jason Dufner, Matt Every (12:25 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:35 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson, Paul Casey (12:35 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:45 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Padaria Harrington (12:45 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:55 a.m.: Harris English, Louis Oosthuizen, Jeff Overton (12:55 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:05 a.m.: Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Spencer Levin (1:05 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:15 a.m.: Jonas Blixt, Cameron Percy, Wesley Bryan (1:15 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:25 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Graham DeLaet, Brett Stegmaier (1:25 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:35 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Steven Alker, Bryson DeChambeau (1:35 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

11:45 a.m.: Chad Campbell, Jon Curran, Rafa Cabrera Bello (6:45 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

11:55 a.m.: Sean O’Hair, Jason Bohn, Ricky Barnes (6:55 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

12:05 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Luke List, C.T. Pan (7:05 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

12:15 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Steven Bowditch, Stewart Cink (7:15 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

12:25 p.m.: Billy Hurley III, Brian Stuard, Billy Horschel (7:25 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

12:35 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Danny Lee, Gary Woodland (7:35 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

12:45 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Danny Willett, Vaughn Taylor (7:45 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

12:55 p.m.: Scott Brown, Ian Poulter, Carl Pettersson (7:55 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

1:05 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Kyle Stanley, Kyle Reifers (8:05 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

1:15 p.m.: Johnson Wagner, Robert Garrigus, Blayne Barber (8:15 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

1:25 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, J.T. Poston, Alan Morin (8:25 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

1:35 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Brett Drewitt, Joey Garber (8:35 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)