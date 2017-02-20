Royal St. George's to host 2020 British Open

Royal St. George’s has a date with the British Open. The course will host the 2020 Open Championship, as announced Monday by the R&A.

The 130-year-old club in southeastern England will host the event for the 15th time and the first since Darren Clarke won in 2011. It will be the 149th playing of the event, leaving room for the possibility that St. Andrews hosts the 150th Open in 2021. That has yet to be determined.

“The Open is what it is all about for me as a golfer and it is the championship I always dreamt of winning from when I first took up the game as a kid," Clarke said. "I have so many wonderful memories from that week at Sandwich and I will be thrilled to go back there for The Open in three years’ time.”

As for future Open courses, the event will visit Royal Birkdale this year before heading to Carnoustie in 2018 and then to Northern Ireland for the first time in more than 60 years as Royal Portrush plays host in 2019. You can read the entire press release here.