Rory McIlroy hit the course with Donald Trump for a round this weekend at Trump International as the Northern Irishman recovers from a rib injury. Clear Sports published a photo to Twitter of McIlroy posing with Trump and two others on the course on Sunday, and No Laying Up confirmed McIlroy's appearance with the star. He told them that he had played 18 holes with the president and was impressed by Trump's golf skills: “He probably shot around 80. He’s a decent player for a guy in his 70’s!”

McIlroy has been out of commission in recent weeks after suffering a stress fracture to his rib. But he apparently felt that golf with the president warranted an exception. He also reported that his swing was at full speed and he still plans to play in the WGC Mexico Championship.

Back in March, when McIlroy was asked about then-candidate Trump, he demurred, saying "I'm not American," although he also said that if he could vote, he wouldn't be interested in any of the candidates. Check out the photo of the two on the course below.