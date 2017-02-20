Monday February 20th, 2017
Paul Hundley
Only a select few courses are tough enough to provide the pros with a championship caliber test. These are the confirmed sites of upcoming major championships.
2017
Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Erin Hills Golf Course; Erin, Wis.
Open Championship: Royal Birkdale; Southport, Merseyside, England
PGA Championship: Quail Hollow Club; Charlotte, N.C.
Presidents Cup: Liberty National, Jersey City, N.J.
2018
Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club; Southampton, N.Y.
Open Championship: Carnoustie; Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland
PGA Championship: Bellerive Country Club; St. Louis, Mo.
Ryder Cup: Le Golf National; Paris, France
2019
Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Pebble Beach Golf Links; Pebble Beach, Calif.
Open Championship: Royal Portrush; Northern Ireland
PGA Championship: Bethpage Black; Farmingdale, N.Y.
Presidents Cup: Royal Melbourne; Melbourne, Australia
2020
Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Winged Foot Golf Club; Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Open Championship: Royal St. George's; Sandwich, England
PGA Championship: TPC Harding Park; San Francisco, Calif.
Ryder Cup: Whistling Straits; Kohler, Wis.
2021
Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Torrey Pines; La Jolla, Calif.
Open Championship: TBD
PGA Championship: Kiawah Island's Ocean Course; Kiawah Island, S.C.
Presidents Cup: Quail Hollow Golf Club; Charlotte, N.C.
2022
Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: The Country Club; Brookline, Mass.
Open Championship: TBD
PGA Championship: Trump National Golf Club; Bedminster; Bedminster, N.J.
Ryder Cup: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club; Rome, Italy
2023
Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Los Angeles Country Club; Los Angeles, Calif.
Open Championship: TBD
PGA Championship: Oak Hill Country Club; Pittsford, N.Y.
2024
Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club; Village of Pinehurst, N.C.
Open Championship: TBD
PGA Championship: TBD
Ryder Cup: Bethpage Black; Farmingdale, N.Y.
2025
Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Oakmont Country Club; Oakmont, Pa.
Open Championship: TBD
PGA Championship: TBD
Presidents Cup: TPC Harding Park; San Francisco, Calif.
2026
Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.
U.S. Open: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club; Southampton, N.Y.
Open Championship: TBD
PGA Championship: TBD
Ryder Cup: TBD