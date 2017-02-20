Erin Hills will host the 2017 U.S. Open.

Only a select few courses are tough enough to provide the pros with a championship caliber test. These are the confirmed sites of upcoming major championships.

2017

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Erin Hills Golf Course; Erin, Wis.

Open Championship: Royal Birkdale; Southport, Merseyside, England

PGA Championship: Quail Hollow Club; Charlotte, N.C.

Presidents Cup: Liberty National, Jersey City, N.J.​

Read more: Previewing Erin Hills, host of the 2017 U.S. Open

2018

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club; Southampton, N.Y.

Open Championship: Carnoustie; Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland

PGA Championship: Bellerive Country Club; St. Louis, Mo.

Ryder Cup: Le Golf National; Paris, France​

Read more: Organizers expect huge crowds at 2018 Ryder Cup in France

2019

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Pebble Beach Golf Links; Pebble Beach, Calif.

Open Championship: Royal Portrush; Northern Ireland

PGA Championship: Bethpage Black; Farmingdale, N.Y.

Presidents Cup: Royal Melbourne; Melbourne, Australia

Read more: Ultimate golfer's guide to Pebble Beach

2020

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Winged Foot Golf Club; Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Open Championship: Royal St. George's; Sandwich, England

PGA Championship: TPC Harding Park; San Francisco, Calif.

Ryder Cup: Whistling Straits; Kohler, Wis.

Read more: 9 things to know about Whistling Straits

2021

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Torrey Pines; La Jolla, Calif.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: Kiawah Island's Ocean Course; Kiawah Island, S.C.

Presidents Cup: Quail Hollow Golf Club; Charlotte, N.C.

Read more: The shots you need to tame Kiawah Island's Ocean Course

2022

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: The Country Club; Brookline, Mass.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: Trump National Golf Club; Bedminster; Bedminster, N.J.

Ryder Cup: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club; Rome, Italy

Read more: Donald Trump's golf courses, ranked

2023

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Los Angeles Country Club; Los Angeles, Calif.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: Oak Hill Country Club; Pittsford, N.Y.

Read more: PGA Championship returning to Oak Hill Country Club

2024

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club; Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: TBD

Ryder Cup: Bethpage Black; Farmingdale, N.Y.

Read more: Photos of Pinehurst Resort and Country Club

2025

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Oakmont Country Club; Oakmont, Pa.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: TBD

Presidents Cup: TPC Harding Park; San Francisco, Calif.

Read more: 11 reasons Oakmont Country Club is the hardest test in golf

2026

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club; Southampton, N.Y.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: TBD

Ryder Cup: TBD

Read more: See photos of upcoming major championship sites