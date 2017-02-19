Some days you just have it. Sunday was one of those days for Phil Mickelson at the Genesis Open.

Left began Sunday with a simple 71 at Riviera Country Club, but had way more in store for the fans in southern California. The short game magician began his final round with a nice little flop shot over a greenside bunker on the 10th hole.

It dropped for a birdie, as you can see in the video below. Continue scrolling and you’ll quickly find out Phil’s magic was just getting started.

Two hours later on the par-5 17th: a tight little pitch from short of the green for an eagle.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Mickelson added another chip in on the 18th (his ninth hole of the day).