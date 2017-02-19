Sunday February 19th, 2017
Getty Images // Stan Badz
Some days you just have it. Sunday was one of those days for Phil Mickelson at the Genesis Open.
Left began Sunday with a simple 71 at Riviera Country Club, but had way more in store for the fans in southern California. The short game magician began his final round with a nice little flop shot over a greenside bunker on the 10th hole.
It dropped for a birdie, as you can see in the video below. Continue scrolling and you’ll quickly find out Phil’s magic was just getting started.
Not 1.pic.twitter.com/9dLLu48QmL — GOLF.com (@golf_com) February 19, 2017
Two hours later on the par-5 17th: a tight little pitch from short of the green for an eagle.
Not 2. pic.twitter.com/1bPpmYrfnV — GOLF.com (@golf_com) February 19, 2017
And as if that wasn’t enough, Mickelson added another chip in on the 18th (his ninth hole of the day).
But THREE hole-outs for Phil Mickelson at the #GenesisOpen on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/cL6ardlMp8 — GOLF.com (@golf_com) February 19, 2017