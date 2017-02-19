Jack Nicklaus's design company has 410 golf courses open for play around the world.

Florida State University has tapped Jack Nicklaus to renovate the The Don Veller Seminole Golf Course and Club in Tallahassee.

The university-owned public course, which was renamed in 2000 for FSU’s longtime football and golf coach, hosts the school’s men’s and women’s golf teams.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the renovation is expected to cost between $4 million and $6 million, and a start date has yet to be announced.

The Nicklaus family has deep ties to Florida State: Jack’s son Steve and his grandson Nick both played football for the seminoles, so Jack was a regular visitor to Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Jack Nicklaus II, president of Nicklaus Design, told the paper that the family is excited to be doing business with the institution.

“Our family has a great affection for Florida State, and a wonderful history there — academically and athletically,” Nicklaus II said. “We hope that our work on the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course will only help further showcase the golf program, the athletic department and the university, while also being a source of pride for the Tallahassee and Seminole community.”