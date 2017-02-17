Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake buy a stake in Hurricane Junior Golf Tour

Tiger Woods is increasing his role in the game of golf, even if he isn't playing much of it these days.

Woods, along with Justin Timberlake, recently purchased a stake in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour. Woods, Timberlake and the Tavistock group are the lead partners in Nexus, which acquired a stake in the HJGT.

“The success of junior golf is an important element in growing the game,” Woods said in the press release. "Helping boys and girls compete, and be involved in golf, will benefit the kids and help strengthen our sport.”

“From my role as Executive Producer of The Short Game I have always been a committed supporter of junior golf, and through the Hurricane Tour we can continue to help grow the game amongst the junior ranks,” Timberlake said.

The HJGT began in 2007 and currently hosts more than 250 tournaments each year in 32 states. The events have male and female participants with ages ranging from 8 to 18. More than 3,500 golfers have made it to a college team after going through the HJGT ranks.

“Our goal from day one was to provide junior golfers between the ages of 8 and 18 an opportunity to play exceptional courses in a competitive environment," Hurricane Tour CEO Mario Conte said. "We have strived to offer great competition and superb hospitality for the players and their families. I am delighted to partner with Nexus to help expand the Hurricane Tour. Together, I know we can broaden our number of tournaments, enhance the quality of our fields and golf courses and attract an entirely new level of support. Needless to say, Nexus’s involvement takes us to the next level.”