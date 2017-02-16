3 hours ago
Getty Images
Hideki Matusyama has set the bar high for himself with his incredible play of late -- a run that includes five wins in nine starts, including two weeks ago at the Phoenix Open.
Known for having never hit a shot he liked, the player who could become No. 1 this week is not letting up on himself at the Genesis Open, as evidenced by his tee shot at Riviera's par-3 16th.
Immediately after finishing his swing, Matsuyama's club drooped and he bowed his head in disgust at what must have been a dead shank given the reaction. Instead, his ball took one hop and hit the flagstick, stopping just a couple feet from the hole. He would make the short birdie putt to move to one under before play was called for the day.
Watch the shot below.
Hideki Matsuyama has high standards for himself. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/HhxOofH0lZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2017