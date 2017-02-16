Tour & News

Watch: Hideki Matsuyama disgusted by perfect shot that hits flagstick

3 hours ago
Hideki Matsuyama speaks to the media Tuesday at Riviera.
Getty Images

Hideki Matusyama has set the bar high for himself with his incredible play of late -- a run that includes five wins in nine starts, including two weeks ago at the Phoenix Open.

Known for having never hit a shot he liked, the player who could become No. 1 this week is not letting up on himself at the Genesis Open, as evidenced by his tee shot at Riviera's par-3 16th.

Immediately after finishing his swing, Matsuyama's club drooped and he bowed his head in disgust at what must have been a dead shank given the reaction. Instead, his ball took one hop and hit the flagstick, stopping just a couple feet from the hole. He would make the short birdie putt to move to one under before play was called for the day.

Watch the shot below.

