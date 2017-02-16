The Arnold Palmer Invitational will have five new hosts this March.

Arnold Palmer, the tournament host since it moved to Bay Hill in 1979, passed away last September at age 87. Filling in for Palmer as hosts for the week will be Graeme McDowell, Annika Sorenstam, Curtis Strange, Peter Jacobsen and former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge. The tournament announced the new hosts in a release on Wednesday.

“Arnold was a force of nature, on and off the course,” McDowell said in the release. “We can’t fill his shoes but we can carry on his passion for helping others. I live with my family in Orlando and my children were born at Winnie Palmer Hospital, so I've been a direct beneficiary of Arnold's charitable legacy. I’m honored to be part of such a remarkable event.”

The group will be responsible for hosting pro-am parties and will be on the 18th green to present the new champion with the trophy.

“Part of my dad’s legacy was to inspire others to care about things he thought were important,” Amy Saunders, Palmer's daughter and chairman of Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation, said. “With the help of his many friends, fans and followers, we intend to keep that light shining brightly.”