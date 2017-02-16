'American Pie' and 'Seinfeld' stars anchor new golf movie

'Swing Away' is hoping to win over golf fans with a heartwarming story.

In the pantheon of golf cinema, Caddyshack and Tin Cup loom large. A new golf movie aims to join the ranks of America's most beloved films about the ancient game. Swing Away stars American Pie's Shannon Elizabeth as a professional golfer and Seinfeld's John O'Hurley as an American developer.

Elizabeth plays a pro golfer named Zoe Papdopoulos, who travels back to her grandparents' Greek village in search of solace after she is suspended from play following an on-course meltdown. She forms a bond with a 10-year-old aspiring golfer and defends the village against O'Hurley's character's greedy motives.

The movie will be released in March 2017.