Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he will not be holding his Wednesday press conference due to his back injury.

Tiger Woods's trouble with his back is not only keeping him from playing in this week's Genesis Open but will also keep him from conducting a press conference.

Woods withdrew from the event, which is hosted by his foundation, last week, citing the back spasms that caused him to withdraw from the Dubai Desert Classic after the opening round, but he was still scheduled to hold a press conference before the tournament.

On Tuesday, however, the tournament issued the following statement: “After receiving daily treatment the last several days on his on-going back spasms, Tiger Woods has again been advised by doctors to limit all activities and will not hold a press conference Wednesday.”

It's unclear when we'll see Tiger teeing it up again. The Masters is only 50 days away.

In a statement on his website, Woods posted the following: "My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down. This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and The Honda Classic, my hometown event. I would like to thank Genesis for their support, and I know we will have an outstanding week."