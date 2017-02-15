Phil Mickelson won 16 tournaments in his collegiate career at Arizona State.

Phil Mickelson is bringing his short-game magic to Arizona State.

The five-time major winner, who won three individual national championships and one team title in college, has been tapped to design a short-game area for his alma mater's new practice facility at Papago Golf Course in Tempe.

According to Golfweek, plans call for 6,750 square feet of interior space and 2,400 square feet of exterior covered space.

Construction is scheduled to begin this year, and the facility is expected to host the Sun Devils’ men’s and women’s golf teams for the next 30 years.

“Arizona State’s facility is going to be home to the single-greatest short game training space in the country,” Mickelson said.

Check out the video below for a preview.