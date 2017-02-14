Michelle Wie putts on the eighth green during round one of the 2017 Pure Silk Bahamas Classic.

LPGA star Michelle Wie will use a new putting grip and stance in her next start.

Coach David Leadbetter told Golf Channel that Wie is leaving her "table-top" putting style behind in favor of a claw grip in an effort to improve her putting stats.

“It may take a while for her to get comfortable with it, but she’s excited about it,” Leadbetter said. “I told her the table-top was well past its sell-by date.”

Wie has collected four LPGA titles, including the U.S. Women's Open in 2014, but she's struggled recently to rise to the top of the leaderboard. In 2016, she made only 13 cuts in 25 events, down from 18 in 2015 and 19 in 2014, and has since fallen to No. 182 in the Rolex Ranking.

She'll debut the new approach at this week's ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open.