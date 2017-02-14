Darren Clarke to open a bar in Hilton Head

Darren Clarke has won three titles on the PGA Tour and 14 on the European Tour.

Darren Clarke is following in fellow major winners' footsteps with his new business venture.

The 48-year-old revealed via Twitter on Sunday that he is set to join Tiger Woods and Graeme McDowell in the restaurant business this summer when he opens a bar in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

.@darrenclarkestavern opening in Hilton Head, South Carolina this summer! #excited pic.twitter.com/RASSwDg092 — Darren Clarke (@DarrenClarke60) February 12, 2017

Clarke, the 2011 Open champion and 2016 European Ryder Cup captain, will have some elite company in the industry.

The Woods Jupiter, a sports-themed restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, owned by 14-time major winner Tiger Woods, opened in 2015, while 2010 U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell opened a second location for his restaurant Nona Blue in 2016.