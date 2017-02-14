Tour & News

Darren Clarke to open a bar in Hilton Head

GOLF WIRE
Tuesday February 14th, 2017
Darren Clarke has won three titles on the PGA Tour and 14 on the European Tour.
Getty Images

Darren Clarke is following in fellow major winners' footsteps with his new business venture.

The 48-year-old revealed via Twitter on Sunday that he is set to join Tiger Woods and Graeme McDowell in the restaurant business this summer when he opens a bar in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Clarke, the 2011 Open champion and 2016 European Ryder Cup captain, will have some elite company in the industry.

The Woods Jupiter, a sports-themed restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, owned by 14-time major winner Tiger Woods, opened in 2015, while 2010 U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell opened a second location for his restaurant Nona Blue in 2016.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN