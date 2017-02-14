Darren Clarke to open a bar in Hilton Head

Tuesday February 14th, 2017
Getty Images
Darren Clarke is following in fellow major winners' footsteps with his new business venture.
The 48-year-old revealed via Twitter on Sunday that he is set to join Tiger Woods and Graeme McDowell in the restaurant business this summer when he opens a bar in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
.@darrenclarkestavern opening in Hilton Head, South Carolina this summer! #excited pic.twitter.com/RASSwDg092 — Darren Clarke (@DarrenClarke60) February 12, 2017
Clarke, the 2011 Open champion and 2016 European Ryder Cup captain, will have some elite company in the industry.
The Woods Jupiter, a sports-themed restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, owned by 14-time major winner Tiger Woods, opened in 2015, while 2010 U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell opened a second location for his restaurant Nona Blue in 2016.