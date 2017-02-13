Holocaust survivors support group protests outside Champions Tour stop

A dispute with Allianz AG is the reason more than 100 protesters held a demonstration near the Champions Tour event Sunday.

The typically relaxed PGA Tour Champions Tour played host to more than just a golf event Sunday in Boca Raton. Just outside The Old Course at Broken Sound, a Holocaust survivors support group protested against tournament sponsor Allianz.

According to a report from the Miami Herald, more than 100 people took part in the demonstration, asserting Allianz AG, a German financial services company, owes holocaust survivors $2.5 billion. They chanted "Survivors can’t wait" and held signs to call attention to the topic.

This comes after recent legislation was passed to allow survivors and their families to sue Allianz. However, attempts to do so have been rejected by federal courts. Allianz believes they have accounted for the "vast majority" of policy payments responsible to them.

