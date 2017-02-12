If you think the pace of play at your local muni is slow, think again.

The golfers at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am brought new meaning to the term ‘slow play’ on Saturday as groups took almost six hours to navigate 18 holes.

The third round at Pebble Beach is infamously slow, as a field laden with celebrity amateurs hacks through a tough course, but this year’s pace — coupled with weather delays — threatened to set the final round back.

According to Golf Channel, third-round leader Jordan Spieth managed to complete his third round in five hours and 50 minutes and later confirmed that the pace, or lack thereof, made play difficult.

“We’re used to it here,” he said. “It’s tough to get up on these holes and then, after waiting for that long, try to stay in a rhythm.”

Spieth, however, isn’t letting the pace slow him down. The two-time major winner carried a six shot lead into Sunday’s final round.