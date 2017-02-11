This was the view U.S. press corps members had during President Trump's golf round with Shinzo Abe Saturday.

It was well known President Trump would play golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this weekend. It was not well seen.

According to multiple photos and reporters on hand, the press corps at Trump National Jupiter were kept in the clubhouse basement while the president played his round. Trump’s team went so far as to cover windows of the club with black plastic.

Our view of Trump's Jupiter golf course from the pool hold. pic.twitter.com/VCtTIJaSLQ — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) February 11, 2017

Trump would make one part of his round public, however. The President shared a single photo to each of his social media accounts.