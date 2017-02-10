Tiger Woods withdraws from Genesis Open and Honda Classic due to back spasms

Tiger Woods's return to the PGA Tour has been put on hold once again.

Woods returned to the PGA Tour after an 18-month layoff at Torrey Pines, where he missed the cut for the first time in his career, and then withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic after an opening-round 77, citing back spasms.

On Friday morning, Woods posted an update on his website announcing that he would not be playing in next week's Genesis Open in California or the Honda Classic in Florida, two events he had committed to play in earlier in the year.

"My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down," Woods posted on his website. "This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and The Honda Classic, my hometown event. I would like to thank Genesis for their support, and I know we will have an outstanding week."