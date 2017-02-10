It is easy to watch the greatest golfers on the planet chase victories and majors all over the world every month on the calendar and think nothing is more important to them. Their profession is their passion, but just like the rest of us, it's not their only passion. Rory McIlroy is very much that way, or at least he is now.

Emailing back and forth with Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Michael Bamberger, McIlroy detailed his "love, life and happiness," and discusses how his need for the game has changed in recent years.

"The greatest impact made on my off-course life has definitely been Erica. She has made me realise the person I want to be away from the golf course, which in turn I feel has made me better on it," McIlroy said of his fiancée. "The only way I can describe it is if golf were to disappear tomorrow, I don’t think I’d miss it as much as I would have a few years ago. I felt I needed golf to be complete as a person, as it’s been a part of my life since I was born. I don’t feel like that anymore."

McIlroy discusses that and more, including a heartwarming story about playing Augusta with his father as the sun set in 2015. Check out the full story here.