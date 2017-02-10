To be the third tournament course of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, alongside the likes of Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, is quite the honor for Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Phil Mickelson, it would seem, thinks it fits that spot very well.

Mickelson took time to thank the members of MPCC Wednesday for offering up their course to the tournament as well as the players taking part. During the week and in the lead-up to the event, the course isn't available for member play.

"It has elevated the status of this tournament exponentially," Mickelson said. The exchange was caught on camera in the video below. "I wanted you do know all the players are appreciative of you guys giving up the course this week. You haven’t heard it from us directly, but I just wanted you to know. I know it sucks for you guys, giving up the course for a week, but we are all very appreciative of that."