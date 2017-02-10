Tour & News

Brandt Snedeker makes move as first round ends at Pebble Beach

Friday February 10th, 2017
Brandt Snedeker has already won the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am twice in his career.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- Brandt Snedeker made three straight birdies in slightly calmer conditions for a 3-under 68 that left him one shot behind the leaders when the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am finally concluded Friday.

The round resumed after a one-hour delay because of overnight rain that saturated the three courses, though the wind wasn't as severe.

Snedeker is a two-time winner at Pebble. He was at Monterey Peninsula and finished up on the front nine.

Rick Lamb, Seung-Yul Noh and Joel Dahmen shared the lead according to par. They all shot 4-under 68 at Spyglass Hill and finished on Thursday.

Jordan Spieth finished with two pars at Monterey Peninsula and joined Snedeker at 3-under 68.

Because of the weather delays, the second round will not finish on Friday.

