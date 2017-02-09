Phil Mickelson and his associates will own eight golf courses throughout Arizona.

Phil Mickelson is buying another golf course.

According to The Arizona Republic, Mickelson and his agent Steve Loy, his brother Tim Mickelson, and Arizona Valley developer Spike Lawrence, are purchasing the 27-hole Ocotillo Golf Club in Chandler, Ariz.

It will be the group’s eighth course in the area. Mickelson operates a private membership club called Mickelson Private Golf, which is limited to 50 members who receive 200 round certificates per year, to be used at any of these five Arizona courses: McDowell Mountain Golf Club in Scottsdale, the Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, the Golf Club at Chaparral Pines in Payson, the Rim Golf Club in Payson, and the Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley.

“When I heard Ocotillo’s owners were ready to sell, I went straight to Phil and Steve,” Lawrence told The Republic.

The deal hasn’t closed yet, so the price tag for the property hasn’t been disclosed.

“It’s a great course, and it will be an honor to own it,” said Loy.