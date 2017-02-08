Tiger Woods: 'I don't think I'll ever feel great'

Tiger Woods did more than just play (some) golf in Dubai last week. He also sat down for several interviews.

One of them was with former R&A chief Peter Dawson and was tweeted by Woods on Wednesday. Woods shot a first-round 77 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic but withdrew before his second round due to back spasms.

The video appears to be shot before the tournament started. It shows Woods gently and carefully lowering himself into a chair at 2 minutes, 40 seconds, but the 14-time major champ's slow pace is somewhat justified to Dawson later.

"I feel good, not great," Woods said. "Granted, I don't think I'll ever feel great because it's three back surgeries, four knee operations. I'm always going to be a little bit sore. It's just the way it is. But as long as I can function, and function at a good enough level, then I'm fine with that."

Asked about the majors, Woods added: "The whole plan was to get my body, mind and spirit ready for that first full week in April [for the Masters]. You know, I've done it four times [winning], and I'd love to do it a fifth."

The interview is 10 minutes long, and you can watch the entire discussion below. Woods returns to action at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club next week, a tournament hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation.