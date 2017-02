The PGA Tour pros aren't even the the biggest names in town this week. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, players share the stage with celebrities such as Justin Timberlake, Bill Belichick and Aaron Rodgers. These amateurs pair up with a professionals and play one round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Shore Course and Spyglass Hill. The final round is played on Pebble Beach. Who's the best duo? It's hard to top Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen, who tee off with Dustin Johnson and his father-in-law Wayne Gretzky, at 12:06 p.m. ET on Thursday. Check out the full tee times below.

What: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Where: Pebble Beach, Monterey Peninsula, Spyglass Hill – Monterey, California

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending Champion: Vaughn Taylor (17 under)

TV SCHEDULE

Thursday: 3-6 p.m., 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3-6 p.m., 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

THURSDAY TEE TIMES (All times Eastern)

Monterey Peninsula (Shore Course)

1st tee

11:00 a.m. – Rob Oppenheim and Bill Perocchi (17), Ricky Barnes and Bill Belichick (16)

11:11 a.m. – D.A. Points and Bill Murray (14), J. B. Holmes and Todd Wagner (9)

11:22 a.m. – William McGirt and Alfonso Ribeiro (3), Brian Gay and Kunal Nayyar (10)

11:33 a.m. – Ray Otis and Larry the Cable Guy (15), Andres Gonzales and Gary Mule Deer (18)

11:44 a.m. – Martin Laird and Scott Farmer (9), Webb Simpson and Peyton Manning (7)

11:55 a.m. – Smylie Kaufman and James Dunne (2), Phil Mickelson and Doug Mackenzie (3)

12:06 p.m.– Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen (3), Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky (10)

12:17 p.m. – Adam Hadwin and Chris O'Donnell (8), Kevin Chappell and Joe Don Rooney (6)

12:28 p.m. – Kelly Kraft and Clay Walker (10), Beau Hossler and Ray Romano (16)

12:39 p.m. – Scott Piercy and Matthew Cain (7), Jerry Kelly and Aaron Rodgers (7)

12:50 p.m. – Will MacKenzie and Brian Thompson (4), Justin Rose and Justin Timberlake (4)

1:01 p.m. – Steve Stricker and Toby Keith (13), Chris Kirk and Colt Ford (3)

1:12 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau and Mark Wahlberg (14), Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald (15)

10th tee

11:00 a.m. – Gary Woodland and Kelly Rohrbach (7), Kevin Kisner and Charles Kelley (5)​

11:11 a.m. – Cody Gribble and Finley Ewing III (9), Jason Day and Jim Lentz (1)​

11:22 a.m. – Tony Finau and Josh Duhamel (9), Ken Duke and Carson Daly (10)​

11:33 a.m. – Sam Saunders and Richard Ferris (10), Ben Martin and Brian Ferris (1)​

11:44 a.m. – Charlie Beljan and James Gorman (16), Martin Flores and Bob Stoops (13)​

11:55 a.m. – James Hahn and Kelly Slater (3), Mackenzie Hughes and Alex Smith (9​)

12:06 p.m. – Si Woo Kim and Thomas Keller (18), Vaughn Taylor and Gregg Ontiveros (13)​

12:17 p.m. – Jason Kokrak and Josh Donaldson (3), Greg Owen and Harris Barton (10)​

12:28 p.m. – Tom Hoge and Patrick Quinn (4), Patrick Cantlay and Andy Garcia (7)​

12:39 p.m. – Geoff Ogilvy and Andy Roddick (3), Cheng Tsung Pan and Blake Mycoskie (9)​

12:50 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker and Toby Wilt (7), Rod Pampling and Chuck Schwab (11)​

1:01 p.m. – Danny Lee and Heidi Ueberroth (13), Brian Stuard and Huey Lewis (9)​

1:12 p.m. – Nicholas Lindheim and Jeff Hines (10), Brandon Hagy and Kenny G (4)

Spyglass Hill

1st tee

11:00 a.m. – Rick Lamb and Gary Briggs (18), Seung-Yul Noh and Lawrence Baer (15)​

11:11 a.m. – Nick Taylor and Matthew Sidman (10), Jim Herman and Stephen Mack (9)​

11:22 a.m. – Seamus Power and James Farrell (5), Mark Anderson and David Beam (16)​

11:33 a.m. – Hiroshi Iwata and Thomas J. Campbell (10), Bobby Wyatt and Steve Moore (9) ​

11:44 a.m. – Henrik Norlander and Geoff Couch (1), Ryan Palmer and Jerry Yang (8)​

11:55 a.m. – Matt Every and Patrick Hamill (10), Steve Marino and Greg Buonocore (18)​

12:06 p.m. – Jonathan Randolph and Jay Ireland (11), Zack Sucher and Dave Calhoun (5)​

12:17 p.m. – Steven Alker and Stephen S. Smith (5), Ryan Brehm and Matt Thompson (16)​

12:28 p.m. – Xander Schauffele and Sean Kell (9), Miguel Angel Carballo and Robert Calderoni (9)​

12:39 p.m. – Derek Fathauer and Keizo Hirose (8), Sung Kang and Jay Davisson (10) ​

12:50 p.m. – Tyler Aldridge and Brett White (7), Zac Blair and Julie Frist (9)​

1:01 p.m. – J.T. Poston and Brian Utley (4), Sebastian Munoz and Joe O'Neil (18)​

1:12 p.m. – Dominic Bozzelli and Ken Lowe (17), Grayson Murray and Panos Panay (14)​

10th tee

11:00 a.m. – Jason Bohn and Condoleezza Rice (16), John Senden and Tom Falk (16)​

11:11 a.m. – Hunter Mahan and Tom Dundon (6), Troy Merritt and Douglas John (2)​

11:22 a.m. – Scott Brown and Dan Rose (11), Michael Putnam and Ray O'Connor (4)​

11:33 a.m. – Brett Drewitt and Nikesh Arora (11), Joel Dahmen and Willy Strothotte (13)​

11:44 a.m. – Mike Weir and George Roberts (7), Scott Stallings and Egon Durban (9)​

11:55 a.m. – Steven Bowditch and Jin Roy Ryu (11), Jim Furyk and Pete Bevacqua (4)​

12:06 p.m. – Andrew Loupe and Jerry Tarde (10), Jon Rahm and David Abeles (3)​

12:17 p.m. – Spencer Levin and Blake Irving (9), Daniel Summerhays and Ryan Smith (3)​

12:28 p.m. – Max Homa and John Chen (14), Cameron Smith and Jim Reinhart (6)​

12:39 p.m. – Stuart Appleby and Bret Baier (4), Neal Lancaster and David Zaslav (15)​

12:50 p.m. – Peter Malnati and Joe Kernen (13), Robert Streb and Richard Fisher (17)​

1:01 p.m. – Chez Reavie and Brian Swette (8), Robert Garrigus and Hank Plain (9)​

1:12 p.m. – Trey Mullinax and Dan Fireman (5), Richy Werenski and Rick Waddell (3)

Pebble Beach Golf Links

1st tee

11:00 a.m. – Michael Thompson and Richard Haass (18), Jonas Blixt and Anthony Earley (15)​

11:11 a.m. – Padraig Harrington and Dermot Desmond (11), Shane Lowry and Gerry McManus (15)​

11:22 a.m. – Luke Donald and Geoff Yang (7), Sean O'Hair and Greg Johnson (10)​

11:33 a.m. – Brian Campbell and George Still (7), Ryan Blaum and Edward Herlihy (9)​

11:44 a.m. – Chris Stroud and Joe Agnello (9), Jimmy Walker and Jim Crane (1)​

11:55 a.m. – Billy Hurley III and Gary Hendrickson (3), Matt Kuchar and Aneel Bhusri (9)​

12:06 p.m. – Patrick Reed and Ed Vaughan (9), Pat Perez and Michael Lund (5)​

12:17 p.m. – Scott Langley and George Davis (4), Cameron Tringale and John Watson (2)​

12:28 p.m. – Rich Berberian Jr. and Rob Light (10), Brad Fritsch and David Kohler (18)​

12:39 p.m. – David Duval and Mike Glenn (6), Greg Chalmers and BJ Jenkins (14)​

12:50 p.m. – K.J. Choi and Dan Crockett (0), Rory Sabbatini and Stephen B. Smith (13)​

1:01 p.m. – Bob Estes and Annesley MacFarlane (8), Nick Watney and Sam Reeves (12)​

1:12 p.m. – Andrew Johnston and Robert Lynch (3), Julian Etulain and Tom Dreesen (9)​

10th tee

11:00 a.m. – Mark Hubbard and Steve Mosko (3), David Hearn and L. David Dube (9)​

11:11 a.m. – Charley Hoffman and Jim Trevathan (9), Matt Jones and Lucas Watson (10)​

11:22 a.m. – Cameron Percy and Richard Bressler (10), Tag Ridings and Jon Feltheimer (15)

11:33 a.m. – Whee Kim and Kevin Baldwin (0), Ryan Armour and Peter Barker (12)​

11:44 a.m. – Chad Collins and Dave Melcher (15), Tyrone Van Aswegen and Jon Stimmel (16)​

11:55 a.m. – Vijay Singh and Shantanu Narayen (9), J.J. Henry and Chris Berman (16)​

12:06 p.m. – Brendon Todd and Jim Davis (4), Steve Wheatcroft and Stuart Francis (3)​

12:17 p.m. – Brett Coletta and Reuben Richards Jr. (13), Brett Stegmaier and Frank Quattrone (10)​

12:28 p.m. – Gonzalo Fdez-Castano and Bill Rodrigues (9), Nicholas Thompson and Jeremy Jacobs (18)​

12:39 p.m. – Bryce Molder and Harry You (15), Alex Cejka and Pascal Grizot (0)​

12:50 p.m. – Stewart Cink and David Dorman (8), Roberto Castro and John Hammergren (16)​

1:01 p.m. – Tim Wilkinson and Ernesto Bertarelli (4), Morgan Hoffmann and Ross Buchmueller (3)​

1:12 p.m. – J.J. Spaun and Murray Demo (4), Kevin Tway and David Gill (5)​