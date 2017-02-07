Tiger Woods has had to change his formula for success -- on and off the golf course.

According to Notah Begay, one of Woods's closest friends, the 14-time major winner has scaled back the famously intense workouts that helped him bulk up at the height of his playing career.

"I've worked out at his house in his home gym, and it's dramatically different," Begay said in an appearance on Golf Central. "It's less intense, more focused on stability to certain areas. I don't think there's many athletes that could have come back from something like this, and to be where he's at in this entire process is a positive."

Woods was criticized, at times, for putting too much strain on his golfing frame by lifting weights. Now, with multiple back surgeries on his resume and a comeback attempt still in its infancy, Begay suggested that Woods is changing his routine in order to stay healthy and stay on the course.

"You have to do a re-evaluation of, 'What am I capable of?'" Begay said. "'What are my thresholds, and what are we going to do to make adjustments moving forward?' And I think that's where we are right now."

