AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am power rankings

Can Jordan Spieth win at Pebble? He'll have a packed field to hold off to do so.

Pebble Beach always produces a great show as well as some great golf.

One week after playing in front of some of the most energetic crowds in sports at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the game’s top pros are headed back to California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where elite players and big-name celebrities try their luck on three of the area’s best courses.

The pro-am portion of the tournament always provides some great moments — after all, who doesn’t like to see their favorite celebrities struggle with the same shots that give us so much trouble? Notable amateurs competing include comedian Bill Murray, Justin Timberlake and NFL legend Peyton Manning.

Without further ado, let’s get to my projections for this week. Here are 10 of the best bets for success at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

1. Jordan Spieth

OWGR No. 6 / Three consecutive Top 10s

With three top 10s in his first three starts, Spieth is off to a characteristically consistent start in the new year. He quietly kept things going at TPC Scottsdale last week, tying for ninth while ranking second in the field in strokes gained: approach-to-the-green. Those ball-striking skills will surely come in handy at this week’s event, which frequently rewards the most accurate players. In addition, Spieth owns a solid record at Pebble Beach, which includes two Top 10s.

2. Justin Rose

OWGR No. 12 / Back-to-back Top 5s

After an injury-riddled finish in 2016, Rose has spent the past month proving that his game is back up to code. The Englishman reeled off a pair of top-five finishes in January: a solo second at the Sony Open in Hawaii and a tie for fourth at the Farmers Insurance Open. His track record at Pebble Beach isn’t extensive, but he did tie for sixth in his tournament debut last year. Buoyed by the momentum from his recent results, he looks capable of a superb follow-up performance.

3. Phil Mickelson

OWGR No. 22 / Four consecutive Top 25s

Even at the age of 46, this five-time major champion isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, especially from a fantasy perspective. Mickelson has notched three consecutive Top 25s to kick off the new year, including a tie for 16th at last week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open. More importantly, his track record at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am speaks for itself – he’s a four-time winner of the event. With that kind of experience, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Lefty in the winner’s circle at week’s end.

4. Dustin Johnson

OWGR No. 4 / Two-time winner at Pebble Beach

Another player with multiple titles at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Johnson has experienced both career highlights and lows on the Monterey Peninsula. He’ll look to add to the former category this week. After missing the cut in Phoenix, he should be recharged and ready. With five career top-fives at Pebble, he knows what it takes to contend.

5. Jason Day

OWGR No. 1 / Five career Top 15s at Pebble Beach

Another big name who disappointed in his last start, Day will look to rebound this week. The Aussie has been inconsistent since returning from a back injury that kept him sidelined near the end of last season. He tied for 12th at Kapalua before missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, an event he’s won in the past. No one will mistake that for sterling form, but with some of the rust shaken off, he’s got a real chance to come alive this week.

6. Daniel Berger

OWGR No. 33 / Three Top 15s in last five starts

This Florida State product bounced back from a slight slump last week, firing three rounds in the 60s en route to a tie for seventh at the Phoenix Open. He paced the field in strokes gained: putting, and ranked second in putts per GIR, so he should have plenty of momentum. His history with Pebble Beach is brief, but positive — he tied for 10th in 2015, his first and only appearance. If Berger can keep things going with the flatstick, expect to see him on the first page of the leaderboard.

7. Brandt Snedeker

OWGR No. 27 / Three Top 10s in last four starts

Snedeker looks poised to do some damage to a slate of courses that have been kind to his game in the past. His record at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am includes three Top 25s and two victories in the last four years. Recently, he’s been in the Top 20 in three of his last four starts.

8. Jon Rahm

OWGR No. 42 / Won Farmers Insurance Open

This Spaniard was plenty impressive in his first start as a PGA Tour winner, tying for 16th at the Phoenix Open. Once again, he was at his best with a driver in his hands, ranking third in the field in strokes gained: off-the-tee. With that kind of momentum, Rahm should continue his solid play in his Pebble Beach Pro-Am debut. He ranks sixth this season in birdie average.

9. J.B. Holmes

OWGR No. 32 / Five career Top 20s at Pebble Beach

Holmes lands on this list by virtue of his great track record at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he has five Top-20 finishes, including a tie for second in 2010. He’s been a bit of a letdown to start this year, but with back-to-back Top 35s at Torrey Pines and TPC Scottsdale, the rust is slowly fading away. He demonstrated a solid short game in Phoenix, and he has a great chance to parlay his experience into another good finish this week. As usual, his length will be a huge asset.

10. Matt Kuchar

OWGR No. 21 / T9 at Waste Management Phoenix Open

After taking it easy to start the new year, Kuchar looked strong in his 2017 debut in Phoenix, posting three rounds in the 60s to tie for ninth. While he faded a bit on Sunday, he proved he has enough game to add to his win total right now — it’s just a matter of keeping it together down the stretch. Kuchar isn’t exactly a regular at Pebble Beach, but he has the game to contend wherever he goes. He ranked 11th in strokes gained: approach-to-the-green, and eighth in sand saves at TPC Scottsdale last week.