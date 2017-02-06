U.S. Open once again the richest tournament in golf

Move over the Players and PGA Championship – the U.S. Open is back on top as the biggest purse in golf.

The USGA announced that it is handing out an extra $2 million in 2017, with its total purse now totaling $12 million. The Players Championship and PGA Championship both have purses of $10.5 million, followed by the Masters purse of $10 million.

Dustin Johnson pocketed $1.8 million for his victory at Oakmont in the 2016 U.S. Open. This year's winner at Erin Hills will go home with $2.16 million.

TICKETS: 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills

It's been a news-heavy start to the year for the USGA. It reportedly has agreed on a host of new rules changes in order to speed up and simplify the game, and over the weekend it was announced that Diana Murphy was elected to a second term as the USGA's president.