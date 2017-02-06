That time Trump claimed his course was better than Pebble

Is this the hottest Trump hot take of all time?

Back in 2008, we sat down with Donald Trump for a GOLF magazine interview. Eight years later the interview is one heck of a read. Trump touches on a number of topics including playing golf with Bill Clinton, his 'good friend' Phil Mickelson, celebrity feuds and his L.A. area golf course being better than Pebble Beach AND Bandon Dunes.

Whoa.

Here's the except from the interview:

Q Where do you think your courses should rank on a list of the Top Courses in the U.S.?

A I have the best locations. Bedminster should be in the top 10. My Florida course is the best in Florida and Trump National L.A. is better than Pebble Beach.

Q Trump L.A. is better than Pebble Beach! Are you crazy?

A That's what people say until they play my course. I have 3,000 acres and 2.5 miles on the ocean. That's the ocean, not the bay. Every single hole fronts the ocean. I love Pebble too, but even people who love Pebble say Trump L.A. is superior to Pebble. What Pebble Beach has is history and some day Trump L.A. will have history, though I might not be around to see it. Trump L.A. is also far better than Bandon Dunes [in Oregon]. It's unfair to compare a course in Los Angeles, a great metropolitan area, to one in a wasteland far away from civilization.