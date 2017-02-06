Tiger Woods walks off the 15th tee during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Despite playing just a single round of tournament golf at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic last weekend, Tiger Woods’s impact was felt across the globe.

According to Peter Dawson, former CEO of the European Tour, Woods’s mere presence in the event attracted all kinds of support from fans and sponsors alike. This comes via a report from GolfChannel.com.

"Obviously there is huge interest in his comeback from injury and so on, the fact he was in the field proved to be a massive draw in terms of ticket sales and hospitality sales," Dawson said. "People still want to see Tiger Woods."

Unfortunately for those fans, Woods withdrew after just 18 holes as he was unable to deal with back spasms that kicked up following a first round 77 in which he did not make a single birdie. Woods made good on his commitments though, joining a 20-minute Q&A session with sponsors of the event the following day.

"He came in clearly in a little bit of pain, but sat down and soon had a smile on his face and we had a few jokes," Dawson said. "He responded well, cracked a few jokes, he’s a pro."

Woods next appearance is expected to come in Los Angeles at the Genesis Open next week. You can find the entire report from GolfChannel.com here.