Bill Belichick is giving a thumbs up to Pebble Beach this week.

Bill Belichick is celebrating his latest Super Bowl victory with a tee time in Pebble Beach.

The Patriots' head coach, who led New England to a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, is in the field for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This will be the 64-year-old coach's fourth time playing in the event. According to the Eagle-Tribune, ​Belichick will be paired with Ricky Barnes, whose father, Bruce Barnes, was a punter for the Patriots from 1973-74.

Current and former NFL stars Peyton Manning, Alex Smith, Aaron Rodgers, Steve Young and Larry Fitzgerald are also in the field. The tournament begins Thursday.