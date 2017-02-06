Tour & News

Bill Belichick wins Super Bowl, now headed to Pebble Beach

Bill Belichick is giving a thumbs up to Pebble Beach this week.
Bill Belichick is celebrating his latest Super Bowl victory with a tee time in Pebble Beach.

The Patriots' head coach, who led New England to a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, is in the field for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This will be the 64-year-old coach's fourth time playing in the event. According to the Eagle-Tribune, ​Belichick will be paired with Ricky Barnes, whose father, Bruce Barnes, was a punter for the Patriots from 1973-74.

Current and former NFL stars Peyton Manning, Alex Smith, Aaron Rodgers, Steve Young and Larry Fitzgerald are also in the field. The tournament begins Thursday.

Nine celebrities to watch at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

