Scottsdale police offer breathalyzer tests at Phoenix Open

The Waste Management Phoenix Open has a reputation for partying and revelry, drawing some of the biggest and rowdiest crowds in golf. But all that alcohol and loosened inhibition has consequences. In recent years the Scottsdale police have implemented a number of strategies to curb drunk driving around the tournament. These include free breathalyzer tests at the exit and increased DUI patrols in the area. Officers from neighboring counties come to the Open to aid the Scottsdale PD's efforts.

Despite the high profile DUI arrest of PGA Tour pro Steven Bowditch earlier this week, the "Know Your Limit" campaign has had success in discouraging inebriated golf fans from getting behind the wheel. A story on the program from 2014 (it began in 2012) reported that the number of arrests the week of the Phoenix Open had been cut in half from the first year of the program to the second.

Below, a photo from 2016 of officers administering breathalyzers at the tournament: