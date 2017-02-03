Steven Bowditch, PGA Tour pro, arrested for 'extreme' DUI

Steven Bowditch was arrested early Friday morning and charged with a DUI. The local FOX affiliate in Phoenix, KSAZ, first reported the news.

Sergeant Ben Hoster, a spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department, confirmed the news to GOLF.com.

The 33-year-old Bowditch was reportedly found asleep at the wheel of a white pickup truck stopped at a traffic light after a fellow driver reported seeing the vehicle swerving down the road. According to police, a breathalyzer registered Bowditch's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at .204%, which qualifies as an "extreme" DUI.

Bowditch, a two-time Tour winner from Australia, is in town for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, though he missed the cut after back-to-back rounds of 74.

A spokesperson for the PGA Tour declined to comment, while calls to The Players Group Inc, which represents Bowditch, were not answered.