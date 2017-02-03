Tour & News

Steven Bowditch, PGA Tour pro, arrested for 'extreme' DUI

GOLF WIRE
2 hours ago
Steven Bowditch was arrested early Friday morning and charged with a DUI. The local FOX affiliate in Phoenix, KSAZ, first reported the news.
Courtesy of KSAZ

PGA Tour pro Steven Bowditch was arrested by Scottsdale police early Friday morning and charged with a DUI.

Sergeant Ben Hoster, a spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department, confirmed the news to GOLF.com.

The 33-year-old Bowditch was reportedly found asleep at the wheel of a white pickup truck stopped at a traffic light after a fellow driver reported seeing the vehicle swerving down the road. According to police, a breathalyzer registered Bowditch's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at .204%, which qualifies as an "extreme" DUI.

Bowditch, a two-time Tour winner from Australia, is in town for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, though he missed the cut after back-to-back rounds of 74.

A spokesperson for the PGA Tour declined to comment, while calls to The Players Group Inc, which represents Bowditch, were not answered.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN