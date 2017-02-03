Just a day after Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee said Tiger Woods looked like an 'old man,' the commentator offered the 14-time major champion some advice: Change your swing, or potentially face the end of your career.

Speaking during a taping of Golf Central from the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the conversation naturally turned to Woods's withdrawal from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, citing back spasms from the night before. Woods shot 77 on Thursday and never teed off Friday.

BUY TICKETS: Waste Management Phoenix Open

With his status uncertain for the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in two week's time, Chamblee took a shot at speculating where Woods will go next.

"It's clear to me that he’s causing himself further harm with his golf swing," Chamblee said. "He might play another 10 years, but I just don't see it if he doesn't change his golf swing."

Chamblee was quick to point out that despite the uncertainty, there was no question that Woods was "already the greatest player this game has ever seen." As for how, or if, the 41-year-old will bounce back?

"This may be the end of his career," Chamblee said. "We don't know."