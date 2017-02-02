Callaway’s latest line just got an 'Epic' endorsement from one of the best players in the world.

If you’ve watched golf at all over the past five years, chances are you’ve seen Henrik Stenson blast his trusty three-wood past a fellow Tour player's driver. That trusty three-wood is a 2008 Callaway Diablo Octane with a Grafalloy Blue shaft, and to be fair, it’s more of a two-wood at 12 ½ degrees of loft.

Stenson has famously struggled with the driver, going through a period where he had a full out case of the yips with the big stick. That’s what makes this change in three-wood such big news. The 2016 Champion Golfer of the Year resurrected his career by taking the driver out of his hands and playing the now relic Diablo three-wood. Until now, that is.

Buy Now: Callaway GBB Epic Fairway Wood

This week, at the Dubai Desert Classic, Henrik Stenson is playing an Epic three-wood, one of the latest offerings from Callaway. An increase in ball speed is behind the switch to the new Epic three-wood, which features 15 degrees of loft and the same Grafalloy Blue shaft that he was playing in his ‘old reliable.’ Stenson opened the event with a four-under 68 and the new three-wood seems to be working just fine.