Darren Clarke shot three over in his first round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

It’ll happen when you least expect it: the horrifying shank. Darren Clarke is its most recent victim.

Playing in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic Thursday, Clarke attempted a flop shot over a bunker on the 14th hole at Emirates Golf Club. Unfortunately for him, his wedge didn’t slide under the ball. Rather, it blade-shanked his ball hard right of the green and into a different bunker.

The video below shows Clarke’s mishap, but also explains a bit of the situation. He was forced to carry some fairway, then the bunker before landing it to a very short strip of green before the hole. Not an easy shot, to be sure.

Shank you very much!

Clarke would get up and down from there for a bogey, and earn some post-round chiding from his playing partner and good buddy Thomas Bjorn.