Tiger Woods has not gotten off to the start he wanted to in 2017. A missed cut in his first event of the year, the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, was followed by an opening-round five-over 77 at the Dubai Desert Classic. His struggles have not gone unnoticed, especially by Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee.

Making an appearance on Golf Central alongside Tom Lehman on Thursday, the frequent Tiger critic sounded off on Woods's recent play, saying he looks like "an old man" and suggesting the 14-time major champion might be hiding an injury.

"I look at Tiger, and I can't help but think he looks like an old man. He looks like the oldest 40, 41-year-old man in the history of the game. I saw him getting out of the bunker on the first hole and he was standing very stiff and upright as he was getting out of the bunker, and he looked like he was walking around protecting an issue that he wasn't speaking to. That's very much what it looked like to me," Chamblee said.

Tom Lehman did not second Chamblee's dire analysis. The 1996 Open champion is optimistic about Tiger's future given what he's seen so far: "I actually see some real positive things. I think he's using his feet, his knees, and his legs better in his golf swing than he has in quite a while. So When I look at Tiger and I watch and think about where he may go over the next few months this next year, I see a ground up golf swing again, which I think is going to give him a lot more ability to compete the way he wants to."

Watch the full video below.