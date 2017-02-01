The biggest party in golf is here. The PGA Tour arrives in Phoenix this week for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, site of the season's rowdiest atmosphere. The main event? The par-3 16th that’s surround by stadium seating and filled to the brim with golf fans that forego the golf clap for, uh, less gentlemanly forms of celebration. Like throwing beer.

Some of the game’s biggest names will tee it up this year. Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm will tee off together at 10:57 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, and Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Adam Hadwin will go off at 3:07 p.m. in the afternoon. Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar are in the following group at 3:16 p.m.

What: Waste Management Phoenix Open

Where: TPC Scottsdale, The Stadium Course – Phoenix, Arizona

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending Champion: Hideki Matsuyama (14 under)

TV SCHEDULE

Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

THURSDAY TEE TIMES

Tee No. 1

10:30 a.m. - Ryan Palmer, Chad Campbell, Colt Knost

10:39 a.m. - Kevin Streelman, Kevin Chappell, Roberto Castro

10:48 a.m. - Ben Crane, Zac Blair, Blayne Barber

10:57 a.m. - Tony Finau, Vaughn Taylor, Gary Woodland

11:06 a.m. - Smylie Kaufman, J.B. Holmes, Steve Stricker

11:15 a.m. - Fabian Gomez, Steven Bowditch, Luke Donald

11:24 a.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Pat Perez, Rod Pampling

11:33 a.m. - William McGirt, Shane Lowry, Danny Lee

11:42 a.m. - Carl Pettersson, Jason Bohn, Tyrone Van Aswegen

11:51 a.m. - Bryce Molder, Ricky Barnes, Brett Stegmaier

12:00 p.m. - Boo Weekley, John Huh, Mark Hubbard

2:40 p.m. - Jonas Blixt, Sean O’Hair, Daniel Summerhays

2:49 p.m. - Martin Laird, Lucas Glover, Will Wilcox

2:58 p.m. - Charlie Beljan, Steve Marino, Ryo Ishikawa

3:07 p.m. - Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Adam Hadwin

3:16 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar

3:25 p.m. - Zach Johnson, Chris Kirk, Matt Every

3:34 p.m. - Jim Herman, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Gay

3:43 p.m. - Russell Knox, Troy Merritt, Webb Simpson

3:52 p.m. - Brian Harman, Graham DeLaet, Andrew Loupes

4:01 p.m. - Kyle Stanley, Sung Kang, Luke List

Tee No. 10

10:30 a.m. - John Peterson, Harold Varner III, C.T. Pan

10:39 a.m. - Marc Leishman, Robert Garrigus, Kyle Reifers

10:48 a.m. - Scott Brown, Louis Oosthuizen, David Hearn

10:57 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler

11:06 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka

11:15 a.m. - Scott Piercy, Nick Taylor, Ben Martin

11:24 a.m. - Billy Horschel, Hunter Mahan, K.J. Choi

11:33 a.m. - Aaron Baddeley, Alex Cejka, Keegan Bradley

11:42 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Morgan Hoffmann, Chad Collins

11:51 a.m. - Camilo Villegas, Ken Duke, Jon Curran

12:00 p.m. - J.J. Spaun, Grayson Murra, Jim Knous

2:40 p.m. - Harris English, Cameron Tringale, Jason Kokrak

2:49 p.m. - Geoff Ogilv, Spencer Levin, Byeong Hun An

2:58 p.m. - Seung-Yul Noh, Matt Jones, Ollie Schniederjans

3:07 p.m. - Cody Gribble, Brian Stuard, J.J. Henry

3:16 p.m. - Brendan Steele, Si Woo Kim, Greg Chalmers

3:25 p.m. - James Hahn, Robert Streb, Retief Goosen

3:34 p.m. - Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington

3:43 p.m. - Mark Wilson, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire

3:52 p.m. - Russell Henley, Shawn Stefani, Patrick Rodgers

4:01 p.m. - Andrew Johnston, Craig Hocknull, Alex Kim