Greatest Moments From the Phoenix Open's 16th Hole
The biggest party in golf is here. The PGA Tour arrives in Phoenix this week for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, site of the season's rowdiest atmosphere. The main event? The par-3 16th that’s surround by stadium seating and filled to the brim with golf fans that forego the golf clap for, uh, less gentlemanly forms of celebration. Like throwing beer.
Some of the game’s biggest names will tee it up this year. Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm will tee off together at 10:57 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, and Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Adam Hadwin will go off at 3:07 p.m. in the afternoon. Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar are in the following group at 3:16 p.m.
What: Waste Management Phoenix Open
Where: TPC Scottsdale, The Stadium Course – Phoenix, Arizona
When: Thursday-Sunday
Defending Champion: Hideki Matsuyama (14 under)
TV SCHEDULE
Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
THURSDAY TEE TIMES
Tee No. 1
10:30 a.m. - Ryan Palmer, Chad Campbell, Colt Knost
10:39 a.m. - Kevin Streelman, Kevin Chappell, Roberto Castro
10:48 a.m. - Ben Crane, Zac Blair, Blayne Barber
10:57 a.m. - Tony Finau, Vaughn Taylor, Gary Woodland
11:06 a.m. - Smylie Kaufman, J.B. Holmes, Steve Stricker
11:15 a.m. - Fabian Gomez, Steven Bowditch, Luke Donald
11:24 a.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Pat Perez, Rod Pampling
11:33 a.m. - William McGirt, Shane Lowry, Danny Lee
11:42 a.m. - Carl Pettersson, Jason Bohn, Tyrone Van Aswegen
11:51 a.m. - Bryce Molder, Ricky Barnes, Brett Stegmaier
12:00 p.m. - Boo Weekley, John Huh, Mark Hubbard
2:40 p.m. - Jonas Blixt, Sean O’Hair, Daniel Summerhays
2:49 p.m. - Martin Laird, Lucas Glover, Will Wilcox
2:58 p.m. - Charlie Beljan, Steve Marino, Ryo Ishikawa
3:07 p.m. - Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Adam Hadwin
3:16 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar
3:25 p.m. - Zach Johnson, Chris Kirk, Matt Every
3:34 p.m. - Jim Herman, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Gay
3:43 p.m. - Russell Knox, Troy Merritt, Webb Simpson
3:52 p.m. - Brian Harman, Graham DeLaet, Andrew Loupes
4:01 p.m. - Kyle Stanley, Sung Kang, Luke List
Tee No. 10
10:30 a.m. - John Peterson, Harold Varner III, C.T. Pan
10:39 a.m. - Marc Leishman, Robert Garrigus, Kyle Reifers
10:48 a.m. - Scott Brown, Louis Oosthuizen, David Hearn
10:57 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler
11:06 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka
11:15 a.m. - Scott Piercy, Nick Taylor, Ben Martin
11:24 a.m. - Billy Horschel, Hunter Mahan, K.J. Choi
11:33 a.m. - Aaron Baddeley, Alex Cejka, Keegan Bradley
11:42 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Morgan Hoffmann, Chad Collins
11:51 a.m. - Camilo Villegas, Ken Duke, Jon Curran
12:00 p.m. - J.J. Spaun, Grayson Murra, Jim Knous
2:40 p.m. - Harris English, Cameron Tringale, Jason Kokrak
2:49 p.m. - Geoff Ogilv, Spencer Levin, Byeong Hun An
2:58 p.m. - Seung-Yul Noh, Matt Jones, Ollie Schniederjans
3:07 p.m. - Cody Gribble, Brian Stuard, J.J. Henry
3:16 p.m. - Brendan Steele, Si Woo Kim, Greg Chalmers
3:25 p.m. - James Hahn, Robert Streb, Retief Goosen
3:34 p.m. - Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington
3:43 p.m. - Mark Wilson, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire
3:52 p.m. - Russell Henley, Shawn Stefani, Patrick Rodgers
4:01 p.m. - Andrew Johnston, Craig Hocknull, Alex Kim