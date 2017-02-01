Tiger Woods says it's time for Americans to come together and unite.

In an interview with Shane O'Donoghue for CNN's Living Golf, the world's most famous golfer had a message for divided Americans who are dealing with President Donald Trump's controversial immigration ban and its repercussions.

"We are fellow Americans," said Woods, who is in Dubai to make his second consecutive start this week. "And as Americans, we come together and we do what's best for our country. And we need to unite and be Americans. And I know there is a lot of divisiveness as of right now, but time, patience and unity will win out."

Woods, who last played golf with Trump in December, also spoke about recovering from his back surgeries, chasing Jack Nicklaus's record of 18 major titles and more.

You can see the full story and other video clips here, and watch the snippet about America uniting below. Woods missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open last week and plays in the European Tour's Omega Dubai Desert Classic Thursday. He tees off with Danny Willett and Matthew Fitzpatrick for his first round at 11:15 p.m. ET Wednesday night.