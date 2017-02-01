Rory McIlroy on Tiger Woods: 'He's so close'

Rory McIlroy joined the No Laying Up podcast again this week and talked about coming back from his injury, his favorite golf broadcasters, Tiger Woods and more.

Woods, who tees it up in Dubai Thursday, is coming off a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines last week. He missed the weekend by four shots, but McIloy believes the 14-time major champion "is close" to returning to form.

"If you look at his backswing, where he’s taking the club away, where he’s putting the club at the top of his swing, it's really good, it's so on-plane," McIlroy said. "And if he can just get his lower body to work a little better through the ball, he's right there, he's so close. Even that second round last week, if he would have holed some putts and got a little bit of momentum -- cause he putted well and a lot of putts just sort of shaved by the hole -- and if he would have had a little bit of momentum on that Friday he would have made the cut easily, and you never know what could have happened on the weekend. He's close, he's closer than people think, I can assure you that."

McIlroy has praised Woods and what he's done for the game before, and this was no different.

"I would love if he would just give it one last run," he said. "If he was just allowed the opportunity to be healthy for a few years and just give it one last run, because I would love to compete against him down the stretch at a major and I'm sure a lot of these guys would. Just for golf, just for the fans, just one more time, it would be awesome."

You can listen to the entire podcast here.