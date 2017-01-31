Zac Blair on The Buck Club, the course he's building in Utah, on the GOLF.com podcast

Zac Blair, a young shaggy-haired PGA Tour pro from Utah, is a golf geek's golf pro.

He is obsessed with Golden Age golf course architecture in general and Seth Raynor in particular, and in his travels on Tour, he is always looking to visit new courses. But these rounds aren't just fun – they’re research.

Blair designed his own dream course, christened The Buck Club, and acquired a plot of land near his home in St. George, Utah, for its eventual construction.

Zac joined the GOLF.com podcast at Torrey Pines to talk about how he's bringing his quirky vision to life.

Over the course of about 28 minutes, Blair touches on the following:

His vision for The Buck Club (1:30)

His architecture influence (4:46)

Why signing a big name architect would be "a waste" (7:33)

His epic Long Island golf birthday (11:49)

When we'll see The Buck Club completed (16:00)

His biggest gripe with courses (17:25)

The most unusual request he's received (20:50)

How the course got its name (26:40)