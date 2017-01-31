Watch the most exciting hole in golf come to life

There is nothing else like TPC Scottsdale's par 3 16th during Waste Management Open week.

There’s nothing else quite like the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale during Waste Management Phoenix Open week. With all due respect to TPC Sawgrass, it’s golf’s greatest stadium.

It’s hard to argue against that point when you watch the video from Tiger’s hole-in-one in 1997 or Francesco Molinari’s from 2015 (you can watch them below). You can see and feel the electricity of the crowd, and there’s nothing else like it in golf.

But that’s only the case for a couple of weeks a year (including the set up and take-down time). During the other weeks, the 16th is about as plain of a 163-yard hole as you will find. But that’s what makes the transformation of the hole so amazing. Check out the video below as it transforms from an easy par-3 to the most exciting hole in golf.

The 16th hole is almost ready ... pic.twitter.com/YSva1mXuch — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 31, 2017

Come Thursday, there won't be an empty seat in the house.