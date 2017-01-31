Tiger Woods takes first commercial flight in 10 years

Tiger Woods warms up on the range ahead of the 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Sometimes, even Tiger Woods has to fly commercial.

The 14-time major champion was forced to take a commercial flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Dubai Sunday, in order to make it on time for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Woods typically flies private, but because of widespread protests condemning President Trump's recent executive order that bars travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, Woods was unable to reach his plane.

Woods said it was the first time in approximately 10 years that he's traveled commercial.

"We were on the other side of the terminal," Woods said while practicing at Emirates Golf Club Tuesday. "You could see it, but we just couldn't get there."

According to an ESPN report, Woods arrived just 30 minutes before the commercial plane was set to depart from Tom Bradley International Terminal. Earlier that day he had flown private from San Diego after missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.