Sergio Garcia grants super-fan the chance to caddie for him

an hour ago
Sergio Garcia made a fan's dream come true yesterday by agreeing to bring him on as a caddie for one day later this year.
Sergio Garcia made a very persistent fan of his extremely happy yesterday. The fan's 206-day long Twitter campaign to become Garcia's caddie finally succeeded with a tweet from the Spanish golfer inviting him to carry his bag in the near future.

Mark Johnson started tweeting at Garcia this summer, hashtagging each one with #Letmecaddieforyou. He told Garcia about his family and his golf trips, wished him happy birthday, and complimented him on his tournament play. In December, he tweeted that he might be giving up on his dream--but he kept going long enough to get the response he'd be waiting for: 

For his part, Johnson was thrilled to finally hear from his idol. He tweeted that he could hardly sleep and still couldn't believe his luck. Garcia said that he was glad to be able to make a dream come true. Johnson will caddie for him in September at the Pro-Am of the British Masters.

