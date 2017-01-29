Jon Rahm celebrates with his caddie after making an eagle on the final hole of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Jon Rahm made two back-nine eagles, one on the final hole, to secure his first-ever PGA Tour victory by winning the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday at Torrey Pines.

The 22-year-old Rahm, the former No. 1-ranked amateur in the world, shot a final-round 65 and finished 13 under for the tournament to become the youngest winner in the event’s history, a title previously held by Phil Mickelson.

Rahm led by one putting on the 18th green Sunday, and he jarred a 60-foot eagle putt to increase his lead. He then had to wait it out as the few groups behind him tried to catch him. None of them did.

"I really can't explain what went through my mind (on that final putt)," Rahm said afterward. "I saw the replay and my reaction and I don't even remember doing what I did. It's hard to explain."