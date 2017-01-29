Jon Rahm made the putt of the day -- and possibly the tournament -- at the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday, and it might have been enough to hand him his first-ever PGA Tour victory.

Rahm, leading by one, faced a long downhill putt for eagle on the 18th at Torrey Pines' South course to finish his final round. But he didn't just lag it close -- he drilled it from 60 feet, 8 inches to shoot 65 and get to 13 under for the tournament.

Rahm still leads but has to wait for a couple other groups to finish before we can officially pick up victory No. 1 on Tour. Check out the putt below, and view the leaderboard here.