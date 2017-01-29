Tour & News

Watch: Jon Rahm drills 60-foot eagle putt on 72nd hole of Farmers

Josh Berhow
14 minutes ago
Jon Rahm nailed an eagle putt to end his round on Sunday.
Jon Rahm made the putt of the day -- and possibly the tournament -- at the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday, and it might have been enough to hand him his first-ever PGA Tour victory.

Rahm, leading by one, faced a long downhill putt for eagle on the 18th at Torrey Pines' South course to finish his final round. But he didn't just lag it close -- he drilled it from 60 feet, 8 inches to shoot 65 and get to 13 under for the tournament.

Rahm still leads but has to wait for a couple other groups to finish before we can officially pick up victory No. 1 on Tour. Check out the putt below, and view the leaderboard here.

