Brittany Lincicome made a sweet hole in one during the second round of the Pure Silk Bahamas Classic Friday, using a 7-iron from 171 yards on the 3rd hole. Lincicome led the field after the first round of the season opener--she's currently in third place behind Gerina Piller and Stacy Lewis, with Lexi Thompson in fourth place. Yesterday Lincicome's 64 set a tournament record.

“I was driving it well, hitting it well, putting, making everything," she said Thursday. "It was one of those days where it’s like, Wow, is it too good to be true for it to keep going for three more days?”

She last won in 2015 at the ANA Inspiration, one of her six wins on the LPGA.