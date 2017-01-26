Phil Mickelson treated the fans to some magic during Round 1 of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open.

Just another day of Phil being Phil.

Fans lining the North Course at Torrey Pines were treated to a spectacle of Phil Mickelson tricks and treats.

First, the par-5 fifth, his 14th. Mickelson had a long putt for birdie, and was curiously aimed away from the hole. After making his stroke, commentators Nick Faldo and Terry Gannon were reduced to 'oh my's!' as they watched the putt roll up over the apron towards a bag laying off the green. "Where is he going?" Faldo said, with Gannon simultaneously adding, "What is Phil doing?"

Making Lefty Magic, that's what.

The putt crept onto the fringe but had just enough speed to roll back on to the green to settle five feet from the hole. He had the next one for birdie.

Then, fast forward to the par-3 eighth, his 17th. Lodged firmly in the greenside bunker off the tee, it was up to Mickelson's nifty wedge play to get him out of a pickle to stay at one under par. But, as we know, Lefty and the flop shot is the stuff of legends...today was no exception.

Not a bad up and down.

Mickelson finished his round with a one-under 71. Enjoy the magic below.

All we can do is applaud.



