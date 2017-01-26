Tiger Woods made his first start in a full-field PGA Tour event in 17 months on Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open, and it didn't go as well as he would have liked.

Woods finished with a disappointing four-over 76 in a round that featured three birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey. Woods opened with a bogey at the first hole after his tee shot hit a tree, leaving him with a difficult lie that spoiled his approach shot. But he recovered after that stumble, finishing the front nine with eight pars. He then showed encouraging signs with back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11 to get to one under. But three bogeys in a row followed, dropping the veteran down the leaderboard.

Unfortunately for Woods the bleeding didn't stop there. Another wild tee shot into a hazard at the par-4 15th forced him to take a drop with a penalty stroke, resulting in a double bogey, and yet another bogey followed at the 17th. A birdie at 18 left Woods with 76. He will need a strong round on Friday to make the cut and play the weekend.