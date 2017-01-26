Jessica and Nelly Korda have grown up playing golf alongside each other all of their lives. But now, there's a little more at stake.

Nelly, 18, joins older sister Jessica, 23, on the LPGA tour this season, which kicks off Thursday at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic. While not paired together, this will be the first time the sisters tee it up in the same professional competition.

Both are eager to spend more time on tour together: "We're going to be roomies!" said Nelly. "Hopefully she doesn't get sick of me."

"I'm a little worried about the day that we get paired together because if she hits a bad shot or does something, I'm going to try and help her or be like, 'What the heck are you doing?'" said Jessica.

So, to sweeten the deal, we had the Korda sisters play a hole together at their home club in a little pre-season exhibition. The stakes? Watch for yourself below.