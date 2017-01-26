In late 2016, the golf world was buzzing with news of a miracle golf ball: Costco's Kirkland Signature, which boasted top of the line performance and an unbeatable price. The balls quickly sold out and haven't been restocked--but now there's a glimmer of hope for fans of the product.

A reporter is claiming that he received an email from Costco co-founder Jeffrey Brotman confirming that the golf balls will eventually be restocked. He gave no other details, but the Costco annual shareholder's meeting takes place later today in Washington state, and it's possible that the company will release more information about their surprise sensation then.

In recent weeks, some have cast doubt on Costco's ability to recapture the Kirkland Signature magic. The initial supply for the balls has dried up and seems unlikely to be replenished in the near future.

The Kirkland Signature is now being re-sold on eBay for as much as $129 for two dozen.